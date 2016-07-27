We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Bud.
Reviews
19
MadamCinnamon
Member since 2015
So let me just say that I am an avid Indica smoker and this was not it for me the first bowl I smoked was good but I wound up going out and mowing/raking my back yard. It is not relaxing for me quite the opposite it makes me want to get up and do shit lol I have to smoke idk how many bowls before th...
-my girlfirend and i smoked one we grew. At first smoke it locked out to the couch, and knocked us to sleep. But after that it gives creavity and opened mind. Great for artist, relaxation, insomnia and lack of appetite. Our grow had mostly citrus aroma.