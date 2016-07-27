ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Bud reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Bud.

Avatar for MadamCinnamon
Member since 2015
So let me just say that I am an avid Indica smoker and this was not it for me the first bowl I smoked was good but I wound up going out and mowing/raking my back yard. It is not relaxing for me quite the opposite it makes me want to get up and do shit lol I have to smoke idk how many bowls before th...
FocusedHungryTalkative
Avatar for Dr.Flux
Member since 2016
Nice and mellow, but be careful with the dosage.
ArousedGigglyTingly
Avatar for carLitobrat
Member since 2013
Absolutely amazing strain. Stress free high. #notetomyself GO EASY if smoking first time.
HappyHungryTalkative
Avatar for Captainbouz
Member since 2017
Mix between skunk and big bud with a very good positive cerebral effect. This weed makes you happy during a party. Super Bud is maybe indica dominant but sativa is really present in your brain.
Avatar for yamanashamana
Member since 2017
-my girlfirend and i smoked one we grew. At first smoke it locked out to the couch, and knocked us to sleep. But after that it gives creavity and opened mind. Great for artist, relaxation, insomnia and lack of appetite. Our grow had mostly citrus aroma.
ArousedCreativeFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for nordicgrow
Member since 2016
CreativeRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for pcf1337
Member since 2015
Nice Taste and good stoned nice strain
Avatar for donnaj1
Member since 2015
I like the taste
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed