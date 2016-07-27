Super Bud (or Superbud) is an indica-dominant cross between Big Bud and Skunk bred by Green House Seeds. In a show of its indica genetics, Super Bud delivers heavily relaxing effects that help eliminate insomnia, pain, and appetite loss. It has a sweet, fruity aroma that is cherished by connoisseurs and a fast flowering time that appeals to commercial growers.
