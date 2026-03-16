Super Buff Cherry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Buff Cherry.
Super Buff Cherry strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Super Buff Cherry strain flavors
Super Buff Cherry strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Super Buff Cherry reviews
L........r
March 16, 2026
Nice feeling of happiness and relaxation.
d........1
February 20, 2026
Creative
Relaxed
Great flavor and smoke, very relaxing, full body high with some head spaciness but not enough to keep you from being productive. Makes me creative and calm
t........1
January 23, 2026
Creative
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
I fell in love with the dark purple color and it’s an amazing smoke in a triple grape White Owl blunt 💨💨💨💯
d........m
October 9, 2025
Focused
Great middle ground between Super Boof (makes me focused on whatever my attention is on) and Trop Cherries (makes me prioritize based on safety) and makes me get important stuff done! There’s a chemical, blue cheese, hint, but the effects are great for productivity. Also, Trop Cherries, by itself, makes me agitated. This seems to mellow that out and transform it into safety focus. So, if you also get a weird effect from Trop Cherries, you may actually like this one.
m........1
October 23, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
I need the cherries 🍒 button on flavors profile tropical cherries like a sweet aroma crisp 😋 like a 7up 🤣 beautiful live with the smoke 5 star 🌟
r........n
October 28, 2025
Euphoric
Happy
fire strain enough said 🔥🔥🔥💨💨💨💨
L........m
October 15, 2025
Very easy on the throat. No coughing is a + Smooth. First time trying this flavor so really don't know how it will help me physically/mentally.
D........e
October 6, 2025
Euphoric
Focused
Good taste off first rip of bong. Dank,pungent, citrus. Relief of pressure behind the eyes and the mind perks up but not with racing thoughts. More focused and lively.