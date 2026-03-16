Super Buff Cherry
aka Super Boof Cherry
HybridTHC 28%CBD —
Super Buff Cherry
SBC
Hybrid
Focused
Energetic
Creative
Blue Cheese
Strawberry
Berry
Super Buff Cherry effects are mostly energizing.
Super Buff Cherry potency is higher THC than average.
Super Buff Cherry is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by GrowMoreFire Genetics from a genetic cross of Super Boof x Tropicana Cherry. This is a robust strain, with vigorous, neck-breaking growth, broad plants, and vibrant, pungent buds that flower into eye-popping shades of purple, pink, and green. Its complex genetics bring tangy and tropical cherry terps to the forefront, and euphoric effects suited to any situation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Buff Cherry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Super Buff Cherry strain effects
Reported by 9 real people like you
Super Buff Cherry strain flavors
Super Buff Cherry strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Inflammation
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Similar to Super Buff Cherry near Ashburn, VA
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Super Buff Cherry strain reviews(9)
Read all reviews
L........r
March 16, 2026
Nice feeling of happiness and relaxation.
d........1
February 20, 2026
Creative
Relaxed
Great flavor and smoke, very relaxing, full body high with some head spaciness but not enough to keep you from being productive. Makes me creative and calm
t........1
January 23, 2026
Creative
Relaxed
Talkative
Uplifted
I fell in love with the dark purple color and it’s an amazing smoke in a triple grape White Owl blunt 💨💨💨💯
Strain spotlight
Super Buff Cherry strain genetics
Super Buff Cherry grow information
Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12