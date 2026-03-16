Super Buff Cherry is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by GrowMoreFire Genetics from a genetic cross of Super Boof x Tropicana Cherry. This is a robust strain, with vigorous, neck-breaking growth, broad plants, and vibrant, pungent buds that flower into eye-popping shades of purple, pink, and green. Its complex genetics bring tangy and tropical cherry terps to the forefront, and euphoric effects suited to any situation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Super Buff Cherry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.