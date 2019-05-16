ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Super Snow Lotus
Super Snow Lotus

Super Snow Lotus

Bodhi Seeds crossed a male Snow Lotus with a female Super Skunk to create Super Snow Lotus. Floral, musky, and citrus funk notes emanate from buds blanketed in trichomes. Give Super Snow Lotus a try if you want to stay out late, dance, and enjoy good company.

Avatar for WIDWIDO
Member since 2018
A good strain! Une légère indica avec une énergie impressionnante pour une dominante de ce type. Je recommande pour les amateurs de weeds légères
EnergeticFocusedHungryRelaxed
Snow Lotus
Super Skunk
Super Snow Lotus