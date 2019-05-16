Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bodhi Seeds crossed a male Snow Lotus with a female Super Skunk to create Super Snow Lotus. Floral, musky, and citrus funk notes emanate from buds blanketed in trichomes. Give Super Snow Lotus a try if you want to stay out late, dance, and enjoy good company.