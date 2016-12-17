We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Happy 74%
Uplifted 51%
Giggly 42%
Relaxed 42%
Euphoric 37%
Stress 37%
Depression 31%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%
Reviews
57
djTurdChurger
Member since 2019
This shit is GAS I smoked it around noon before going out for the day and it wasn't until around 7 that I felt it really wearing off. For like the full 7 hours I felt so happy and adventurous and it was just a great high. Even on the comedown it didn't make me tired or sleepy but instead just left m...
Bought in wax form. This stuff is heavy. The high creeps up on you after about 2 or 3 minutes. First thing I felt was that familiar "pressure" behind the eyes, followed by a wave of calm and relaxation. Mood was lifted and I was more of a chatterbox than I usually am. Potent.
Smell is of faint pin...