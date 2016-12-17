ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Sour Skunk
  4. Reviews

Super Sour Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Sour Skunk.

Effects

Show all

35 people reported 265 effects
Happy 74%
Uplifted 51%
Giggly 42%
Relaxed 42%
Euphoric 37%
Stress 37%
Depression 31%
Pain 31%
Anxiety 25%
Fatigue 17%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 20%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 5%
Dizzy 2%

Reviews

57

Avatar for djTurdChurger
Member since 2019
This shit is GAS I smoked it around noon before going out for the day and it wasn't until around 7 that I felt it really wearing off. For like the full 7 hours I felt so happy and adventurous and it was just a great high. Even on the comedown it didn't make me tired or sleepy but instead just left m...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for CannabisEnthusiasss
Member since 2019
Top 3 favorite strain. Elite high without making you fall asleep, make sure you got some water next to you though, super dry eyes and mouth await you.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for LukeVylan
Member since 2019
Indian Trail Farms of Machias Maine does it again with Super Sour Skunk.. Looks good and smells even better. The Simpsons are funnier than ever after a few hits of this fantastic strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Happy
Avatar for ASAPdanis
Member since 2016
really good for day time use 💯👌
Read full review
Reported
feelings
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Super Sour Skunk
User uploaded image of Super Sour Skunk
User uploaded image of Super Sour Skunk
User uploaded image of Super Sour Skunk
User uploaded image of Super Sour Skunk
User uploaded image of Super Sour Skunk
User uploaded image of Super Sour Skunk
more photos
Avatar for Kitkat016
Member since 2018
I see the negative has a very high bar for anxiety. as someone with OCD and PTSD is this still an ok choice?
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 2Joints2Serious
Member since 2019
Bought in wax form. This stuff is heavy. The high creeps up on you after about 2 or 3 minutes. First thing I felt was that familiar "pressure" behind the eyes, followed by a wave of calm and relaxation. Mood was lifted and I was more of a chatterbox than I usually am. Potent. Smell is of faint pin...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for mr.reefer
Member since 2017
Such a fun strain, the comedown is super mellow, making it a good daytime strain. The smell is so so strong and the flavor is pungent and citrusy. The nugs are fluffy and covered in trichomes
Read full review
Reported
feelings