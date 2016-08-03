Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I toke a break in my busy life to review this strain .
This sativa dominant hybrid is wonderful .
The heritage can not be better , well balanced between the happiness and mental relaxation that white widow is famous for , at the same time sour diesel is uplifting and energetic .
Euphoric and complet...
Very potent euphoric flower with nice buds. Taste was sour as name suggest and as the smell. Nice smooth smoke with minimal coughing. Effects felt promptly 5-10 mins after consuming noticing feeling behind eyes. Nice come down also great day time smoke. Was surprised for a strain that was listed wit...
Just tried this today. Picked it up at my favorite dispensary, The Vault, in Lake Stevens. I picked up a gram of Super Widow (super sour widow) BHO for $20. It is 80.45% and a Sativa hybrid. Omg. This strain is amazing. One dab, and I’m golden. Very cerebral at first and then goes into a tingle dow...