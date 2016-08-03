ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Super Sour Widow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Sour Widow.

Avatar for Supa21High
Member since 2015
Very pungent and actually sweet. Highly recommend. Standout strain.
feelings
Avatar for hish_allam
Member since 2014
I toke a break in my busy life to review this strain . This sativa dominant hybrid is wonderful . The heritage can not be better , well balanced between the happiness and mental relaxation that white widow is famous for , at the same time sour diesel is uplifting and energetic . Euphoric and complet...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for KUSHROME
Member since 2016
Very potent euphoric flower with nice buds. Taste was sour as name suggest and as the smell. Nice smooth smoke with minimal coughing. Effects felt promptly 5-10 mins after consuming noticing feeling behind eyes. Nice come down also great day time smoke. Was surprised for a strain that was listed wit...
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Chris420k9
Member since 2018
Fire 🔥, focused, energized, definitely one of my top 5 strains👌
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Blukam
Member since 2018
Good effect, bad taste
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for AkaStonerMan
Member since 2018
This stuff is pretty fantastic, but it doesn't come close to White Widow. this bud will definitely put you on your ass though.
feelings
Avatar for dottieB77
Member since 2014
Just tried this today. Picked it up at my favorite dispensary, The Vault, in Lake Stevens. I picked up a gram of Super Widow (super sour widow) BHO for $20. It is 80.45% and a Sativa hybrid. Omg. This strain is amazing. One dab, and I’m golden. Very cerebral at first and then goes into a tingle dow...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for TB2016
Member since 2016
This is an awesome strain. The high lasts a few hours and it's great. You get cotton mouth quite a bit. Otherwise it's great.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed