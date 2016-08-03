ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Super Sour Widow
  • Leafly flower of Super Sour Widow

Hybrid

Super Sour Widow

Super Sour Widow

Super Sour Widow, a cross of Super Sour Diesel and White Widow, is a sour and skunky top-shelf hybrid. Its sativa-dominant genetics ease consumers into euphoric focus, a perfect daytime strain for creative pastimes and social gatherings. Caramel-colored hairs sprout all over these fluffy buds, and its crystal coat of trichomes give away the strong cerebral effects to come. The uplifting qualities of Super Sour Widow are recommended for depression and stress, but novice consumers should take caution with its intense psychoactivity.

 

Reviews

30

Show all

Avatar for MYLuna
Member since 2014
Being a Bartender with PTSD and chronic hip/leg pain due to medical hardware, this is an amazing strain. It has a sweetly sour initial hit while finishing with a flavor of apricot. This is achieved via vaping however. The come up is slightly euphoric and quite thought invoking. I am able to then ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for kenundrummer
Member since 2014
Very tasty wax. Clear, 'clean,' feelings. Relaxed and energized. Took care of my neck and shoulder pain. I'm ready to work now. Method-Hot nail water pipe (dabbing rig) Super Sour Widow wax; Steep Hill Labs certified 69.7% THC Magnolia Wellness Center Oakland, CA
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for emanuel80
Member since 2012
Very nice strain, make you want to be very social and no anxiety, great for epilepsy!!!!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for flipndip187
Member since 2014
Super Sour Widow Shatter Look: Gooey and almost soupy look, when handled though it is completly stable. Never seen anything like it before. Dark amber color. Smell: A sour mix of chemmy haze n diesel with a hint of citrus and skunkyness. Taste was lead by a light sour lemon flavor with a chemmy-haze...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Apsylum
Member since 2017
Uplifting, creative, calms nerves, take caution with psychoactivity, great for meditation/ activating your third-eye.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Super Sour Diesel
parent
Second strain parent
White Widow
parent
Strain
Super Sour Widow

Photos

User uploaded image of Super Sour WidowUser uploaded image of Super Sour WidowUser uploaded image of Super Sour Widow