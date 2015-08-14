ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Super Sweet

Super Sweet

Super Sweet is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that was bred in Flint, Michigan by Masterpiece Medical Group. This decades old heirloom strain entices the senses with a floral candy-like aroma and a frosty layer of crystal resin that blankets tight, dense buds. With a modest THC content that typically measures around 13-14%, Super Sweet is a good choice for novice consumers or those looking for a less intoxicating buzz. Its mellow euphoria resonates cerebrally while long-lasting relaxation takes over mind and body. 

    Avatar for infinitely.unorthodoxed
    Member since 2015
    This strain has a distinct sweet taste. The high is incredible, you get an immediate spike in energy and focus, makes you feel happy and stress free.
    EnergeticFocusedHappy
    Avatar for princesspuffer
    Member since 2016
    I really enjoyed smoking it & how relaxed it made me feel, wasn't too heavy. Good for day or morning, last quite longer than I expect, 3 hours +
    CreativeEnergeticGigglyTalkative
    Avatar for Proudtobemedical88
    Member since 2015
    Sweet ,candy like taste with more the strong smell.was very happy with this medicine ,not only did it medicate me very well,it also motivates you! Best of both worlds!!!
    EnergeticHappyUplifted
    Avatar for 5alarmfire
    Member since 2017
    Really great bag appeal, super pretty, crystal covered buds that smelled like cotton candy & berries. The Overall Cannabinoid Profile was 21.42%. When smoked, very sweet flavor & taste that was gentle. The effects were uplifting, we got the giggles & great for conversation. ❤️ this stuff! 😜
    CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
    Avatar for Firemonster
    Member since 2016
    This one is hard popcorn nuggets that smell of good & plenty candy! Really helped with my depression & uplifted me into happy mode that lasted until bed time,then slept well
    GigglyTalkative
