Super Zoldier Serum reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Zoldier Serum.

Super Zoldier Serum strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Energetic

Happy

Super Zoldier Serum strain helps with

  • Pain
    38% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    38% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    30% of people say it helps with Depression

Super Zoldier Serum reviews

December 9, 2023
I feel like there are these tiny soldiers that go on a mission to attack all the problems in my body and tells my mind to shut up! Ahhh mazing!!!!!
October 12, 2023
I like the effects this gives me good taste with a good kick. High THC not sure about CBD percentage. But very good for an old head like me. Probably not the best choice for beginners.
March 9, 2024
READ REVIEWS......When a 64 yr old vet say, this strain is banging,🤣🤣🤣🤣, then my advice is to BUY IT🤣🤣🤣 THAT vet knows what their talking about!
November 30, 2023
This is a strain rare as a queer tomcat. It smokes as awesome as it looks. It is smooth as EX-LAX and a little earthy but soo sweet smells like heaven. A strain any experienced veteran should try asap. I've been smoking steadily since 1976 and we'll experienced
May 14, 2024
I'm smoking the THC A variant from Bay Smokes and it's def a nice strain. Got a cough to it but not a bad one if you know what I mean lol. I am over halfway through a standard size Blazey Susan cone and I'm struggling to type this correctly lol
October 27, 2023
Very strong. 2 or 3 hits does it. Veteren smoker. Makes me cough.
January 28, 2024
It had me high and happy just like I like it. Definitely good for someone who needs to break the shy ice!
April 16, 2024
This is currently my favorite strain. I love that I can still think clearly and honestly *better* with this. I have Ehlers-Danlos, fibromyalgia, CRPS, and arthritis pain. I'm able to "play through the pain" and get through chores I need to do or whatever.
1 person found this helpful

