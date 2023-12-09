Super Zoldier Serum reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Super Zoldier Serum.
- 38% of people say it helps with Pain
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
m........7
December 9, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
I feel like there are these tiny soldiers that go on a mission to attack all the problems in my body and tells my mind to shut up! Ahhh mazing!!!!!
e........6
October 12, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
I like the effects this gives me good taste with a good kick. High THC not sure about CBD percentage. But very good for an old head like me. Probably not the best choice for beginners.
b........0
March 9, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
READ REVIEWS......When a 64 yr old vet say, this strain is banging,🤣🤣🤣🤣, then my advice is to BUY IT🤣🤣🤣 THAT vet knows what their talking about!
c........1
November 30, 2023
Creative
Happy
Talkative
This is a strain rare as a queer tomcat. It smokes as awesome as it looks. It is smooth as EX-LAX and a little earthy but soo sweet smells like heaven. A strain any experienced veteran should try asap. I've been smoking steadily since 1976 and we'll experienced
k........2
May 14, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
I'm smoking the THC A variant from Bay Smokes and it's def a nice strain. Got a cough to it but not a bad one if you know what I mean lol. I am over halfway through a standard size Blazey Susan cone and I'm struggling to type this correctly lol
l........4
October 27, 2023
Euphoric
Tingly
Very strong. 2 or 3 hits does it. Veteren smoker. Makes me cough.
S........2
January 28, 2024
Energetic
Happy
Talkative
It had me high and happy just like I like it. Definitely good for someone who needs to break the shy ice!
m........8
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
This is currently my favorite strain. I love that I can still think clearly and honestly *better* with this. I have Ehlers-Danlos, fibromyalgia, CRPS, and arthritis pain. I'm able to "play through the pain" and get through chores I need to do or whatever.