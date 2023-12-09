Super Zoldier Serum
Super Zoldier Serum is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kitchen Sink and Thanoz, creating a unique blend of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Its genetics promise an extraordinary journey that elevates the mind while soothing the body. Super Zoldier Serum boasts a Marvel-level THC content of around 34.39%, so no beginners here. Its potency delivers a cerebral buzz followed by a relaxing body high, making it a versatile choice. This strain is perfect for creative endeavors, socializing, and unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Super Zoldier Serum when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Super Zoldier Serum offers a mix of fruity, dough, and sweet flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing qualities. The average price of Super Zoldier Serum typically ranges from $10 to $14 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Super Zoldier Serum, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
Super Zoldier Serum strain effects
Super Zoldier Serum strain flavors
Super Zoldier Serum strain helps with
- 38% of people say it helps with Pain
- 38% of people say it helps with Stress
- 30% of people say it helps with Depression
