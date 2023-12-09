stock photo similar to Super Zoldier Serum
Hybrid

Super Zoldier Serum

Super Zoldier Serum is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Kitchen Sink and Thanoz, creating a unique blend of effects that cater to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Its genetics promise an extraordinary journey that elevates the mind while soothing the body. Super Zoldier Serum boasts a Marvel-level THC content of around 34.39%, so no beginners here. Its potency delivers a cerebral buzz followed by a relaxing body high, making it a versatile choice. This strain is perfect for creative endeavors, socializing, and unwinding after a long day. Medical marijuana patients often choose Super Zoldier Serum when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by Dark Horse Genetics, Super Zoldier Serum offers a mix of fruity, dough, and sweet flavors. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing qualities. The average price of Super Zoldier Serum typically ranges from $10 to $14 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. If you've had the opportunity to enjoy Super Zoldier Serum, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.

Super Zoldier Serum strain effects

Reported by 13 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Energetic

Happy

Super Zoldier Serum strain helps with

  • Pain
    38% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    38% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    30% of people say it helps with Depression
Super Zoldier Serum strain reviews

December 9, 2023
I feel like there are these tiny soldiers that go on a mission to attack all the problems in my body and tells my mind to shut up! Ahhh mazing!!!!!
5 people found this helpful
October 12, 2023
I like the effects this gives me good taste with a good kick. High THC not sure about CBD percentage. But very good for an old head like me. Probably not the best choice for beginners.
4 people found this helpful
March 9, 2024
READ REVIEWS......When a 64 yr old vet say, this strain is banging,🤣🤣🤣🤣, then my advice is to BUY IT🤣🤣🤣 THAT vet knows what their talking about!
3 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

