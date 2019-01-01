ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A project from Heavyweight Seeds, Superb OG was bred by crossing Hindu Kush with Chemdog. The result is a mouthwatering lemony diesel flavor that produces a balanced high. Consumers may expect to feel a bit euphoric while still feeling relaxed in their body.

Lineage

First strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog
parent
Strain
