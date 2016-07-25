ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Jgreathouse
Member since 2018
The folks at Drip make an incredible extract of Supermax OG. To me the smell and flavor embodies the scent of spring, and the potency is just unreal. I only smoke premium quality concentrates and this one has got to be by far one of the most potent concentrates I can remember. Can't recommend enough...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for cannondale91
Member since 2019
This is by far one of the strongest pain relief strains I’ve ever had in my life. I smoked a bowl, and laid down for a moment. Not shortly after I felt like I had been in a hot tub for 30 minutes. I wondered why I felt so relaxed. So I decided to wait a few hours and smoke again. Sure enough, I felt...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Hryan0187
Member since 2018
VERY CHILL. Mellow, not dumb, thoughtful, content.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for LeviathanSC
Member since 2018
Bought this from The Evergreen Market in Auburn, wanted to try something new and don't typically like hybrids, more indica than anything else. Got home and loaded a bowl, i enjoyed the small sized nugs because the fit perfectly in my piece. Taste was really earthy but the high floored me. It was a l...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedGigglyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Frontshoulder
Member since 2018
When trying to save some money this Indy will do the job. A dark green look with a fair OG scent. A bit leafy and stemy .. but surprisingly pretty good!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Deedub67
Member since 2016
Great for arthritis and pain. Must know what you're doing with this strain. Effects last for few hours I recommend not to use any machinery with this strain. Sit back and relax, take the day off.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Avatar for lurkerga
Member since 2017
Great aroma, flavor, and overall high. My eyes are red as the devils dick yet my mind is a lucid as be. If you can find it, smoke it. -if you can clone, try mating with some Dirty Girl. a "Mega Dirty Girl" every so often never hurts.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted