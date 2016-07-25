Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
The folks at Drip make an incredible extract of Supermax OG. To me the smell and flavor embodies the scent of spring, and the potency is just unreal. I only smoke premium quality concentrates and this one has got to be by far one of the most potent concentrates I can remember. Can't recommend enough...
This is by far one of the strongest pain relief strains I’ve ever had in my life. I smoked a bowl, and laid down for a moment. Not shortly after I felt like I had been in a hot tub for 30 minutes. I wondered why I felt so relaxed. So I decided to wait a few hours and smoke again. Sure enough, I felt...
Bought this from The Evergreen Market in Auburn, wanted to try something new and don't typically like hybrids, more indica than anything else. Got home and loaded a bowl, i enjoyed the small sized nugs because the fit perfectly in my piece. Taste was really earthy but the high floored me. It was a l...
Great aroma, flavor, and overall high. My eyes are red as the devils dick yet my mind is a lucid as be. If you can find it, smoke it.
-if you can clone, try mating with some Dirty Girl. a "Mega Dirty Girl" every so often never hurts.