Supermax OG is a hybrid strain that delivers everything an OG Kush enthusiast cherishes most: fast-acting euphoria that hits like a train alongside an earthy, piney aroma. Its effects tend toward the relaxing indica side of the spectrum with a potency you can see in the thick, sticky blanket of crystal trichomes. With buds that grow both large and dense, commercial growers will appreciate the hefty yields that come out of Supermax OG gardens.

Avatar for daynedimmick
Member since 2015
I wouldn't recommend this for new smokers or occasional smokers. SMOG will get you about as high as you can get. So, just be prepared for that. Also wouldn't recommend smoking before doing anything important, because SMOG WILL make you sleepy and hungry, which leads to grumpy. It's great stuff thoug...
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for In4It789
Member since 2016
I started sampling different strains quite a bit this summer. I'm a fan of heavy indica blends as well as sativa, and any hybrid in between. I've tried about 20 strains in the last few months. ! ;) .. I freakin love Supermax OG. It's 70/30 Indica dominant and some people do feel like they get s...
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for wolaf
Member since 2011
supermax og from Trumed is straight fire. Everything you want with an Og. Deep og flavor is over the top good.
FocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for natec
Member since 2014
At first smell it's strong pine with what smells to me like orange zest or citrus . Once I grind it the skunk gets strong in this one. Seriously smooth and strong enough to pass on the second bowl. Thank you to my friends at Tru Med for the suggestion.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Deedub67
Member since 2016
Great for arthritis and pain. Must know what you're doing with this strain. Effects last for few hours I recommend not to use any machinery with this strain. Sit back and relax, take the day off.
FocusedRelaxedTingly
Strain parent
OG Kush
Strain
Supermax OG

