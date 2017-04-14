ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Supernova reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Supernova.

Avatar for StonerSammi
Member since 2014
Currently dabbing on this in crumble/wax form. Very easy going strain.
Avatar for Heartofgold42
Member since 2017
Suddenly relaxed, sneaks up on you. Keep smoking and you'll keep smiling.
Avatar for Oskarthegouch
Member since 2018
very fruity
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for nauseousmoth
Member since 2018
this strain is AMAZING. definitely one of my favourites. it tastes amazing, and smokes quite nicely. it gives a great body-high, perfect for chilling and playing games, watching movies, etc; but it’s ESPECIALLY amazing for listening to music. i’ve found it almost makes me more analytical, as if ever...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SilverEyedHuntsman
Member since 2018
Supernova is one of my favorite strains so far. Its aroma is dark and soft, like molding grass. It's like it's raining in an evergreen forest, but with citrus mixed in. The feeling it gives you is as heavy and smooth as its taste, and Holy Heck, is it potent!
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Professor_Weed_P.H.D
Member since 2018
A great strain, Super Nova takes you to a place of bliss. you will start out with a head high with this since of Euphoria that seeps diwn to your body at the end giving you a relaxed feeling. If you smoke at night itd be a great way to end the day. However if you smoke mid day itd work for that as w...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MyJokerHandStayLIT
Member since 2017
Now the Punxy Punch 🥊 This Live Sugar is Terpy, and beautiful and tasty 😋 A tiny dab will do 😯 So Terpy smacks you in the face beware of terp coughs! 😆 Very Strong works awesome for anxiety and stress and mood elevation. Wonderful medicine that works right away. I feel so great after such a tiny...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Smokevicious14
Member since 2017
just tried this on a wake n vape. nice citrus aroma. real mellow and chill. just vaped about a gram. definitely coming back to this one. not to much of a head high. but nice body stone.
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted