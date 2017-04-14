Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
this strain is AMAZING. definitely one of my favourites. it tastes amazing, and smokes quite nicely. it gives a great body-high, perfect for chilling and playing games, watching movies, etc; but it’s ESPECIALLY amazing for listening to music. i’ve found it almost makes me more analytical, as if ever...
Supernova is one of my favorite strains so far. Its aroma is dark and soft, like molding grass. It's like it's raining in an evergreen forest, but with citrus mixed in. The feeling it gives you is as heavy and smooth as its taste, and Holy Heck, is it potent!
A great strain, Super Nova takes you to a place of bliss. you will start out with a head high with this since of Euphoria that seeps diwn to your body at the end giving you a relaxed feeling. If you smoke at night itd be a great way to end the day. However if you smoke mid day itd work for that as w...
Now the Punxy Punch 🥊 This Live Sugar is Terpy, and beautiful and tasty 😋 A tiny dab will do 😯 So Terpy smacks you in the face beware of terp coughs! 😆 Very Strong works awesome for anxiety and stress and mood elevation. Wonderful medicine that works right away. I feel so great after such a tiny...