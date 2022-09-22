Sweat Helmet reviews
- 55% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 55% of people say it helps with Pain
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
September 22, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
I loved this strain, used it for insomnia and it helped tremendously
November 9, 2022
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
I am currently smoking on some Sweat Helmet by Revel. Contrary to its name, this is something I would gladly breathe in on a nightly basis. The buds are beautiful dense and sparkly with such a strong gas smell I wanted to just bite into them! The effects are wonderful. By itself it's relaxing enough to indulge an hour before bedtime. With the CIC shatter I added from double bear, it's a knockout session for me, but I have narcolepsy so take that for what it's worth. The terpenes are perfect in this strain with Myrcene a front runner at .7; followed closely by Carophylene and Limonene, then Humulene and Bisabolol, respectively. Total terps: 2.4% and total THC: 24.9%. Very potent and great terp profile for me. All I can say is ... I was craving a nice skunky gassy bud ... and sweat helmet hit it out of the park!
December 22, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
Love this strain. Chills me out, loosens muscles, calms spasms, decreases pain and feels like a comfy robe
December 4, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
One of my favorite strains. Always does it’s job.
December 26, 2024
I got 7 seeds in 3.5 g baggy, weed was decent too!
January 8, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I don't ever take the time to write a review because there has never been weed worthy enough until Sweat Helmet made my life beautiful again. This flower helps with my arthritis, and my muscle spasms. It's uplifting, energizing yet still relaxing enough to put insomnia to rest, and eliminate anxiety. In this serendipitous moment if you dare to tell me God didn't put this flower here just for me, I'd say fool!
September 3, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Tingly
Very nice smooth smoke with a slight cerebral kick that quickly soothes your body and soul into a relaxed state of mind. If you don't mind, it don't matter type of mood! Very relaxing and arousing at the same time. Had be wearing my lady out! She loved it though... Toke up, it's a good one!!!
October 26, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
My go-to whenever I need to put a good night's sleep on the schedule. Pour the cup of hot chamomile tea, put your Sweat Helmet on, and good night.