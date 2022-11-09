I am currently smoking on some Sweat Helmet by Revel. Contrary to its name, this is something I would gladly breathe in on a nightly basis. The buds are beautiful dense and sparkly with such a strong gas smell I wanted to just bite into them! The effects are wonderful. By itself it's relaxing enough to indulge an hour before bedtime. With the CIC shatter I added from double bear, it's a knockout session for me, but I have narcolepsy so take that for what it's worth. The terpenes are perfect in this strain with Myrcene a front runner at .7; followed closely by Carophylene and Limonene, then Humulene and Bisabolol, respectively. Total terps: 2.4% and total THC: 24.9%. Very potent and great terp profile for me. All I can say is ... I was craving a nice skunky gassy bud ... and sweat helmet hit it out of the park!