Sweat Helmet effects are mostly calming.
Sweat Helmet potency is higher THC than average.
Sweat Helmet is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert and Grease Monkey. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel sleepy, uplifted, and euphoric. Sweat Helmet has 21% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Sweat Helmet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Sweat Helmet strain effects
Sweat Helmet strain flavors
Sweat Helmet strain helps with
- 55% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 55% of people say it helps with Pain
- 55% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Sweat Helmet strain reviews(10)
