Sweet Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet Gelato.
Sweet Gelato strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Sweet Gelato strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Sweet Gelato reviews
r........s
March 4, 2026
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Lovely strain for daytime aswell as after work on the couch.Its tasty and gives me a clear high with a slight body buzz that creeps up after I feel it mostly in my head.Starts off behind my eyes,feeling relaxed and then moves slowly into my body.
a........r
January 5, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Very calming & keeps you on point. Keeps your mind going!