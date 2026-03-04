Sweet Gelato
Sweet Gelato
SG
Hybrid
Talkative
Euphoric
Happy
Berry
Earthy
Butter
Sweet Gelato effects are mostly calming.
Sweet Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Killer Kush and Gelato. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Sweet Gelato is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Sweet Seeds, the average price of Sweet Gelato typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Sweet Gelato’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sweet Gelato, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Sweet Gelato strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Sweet Gelato strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
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Sweet Gelato strain reviews(3)
Read all reviews
r........s
March 4, 2026
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Lovely strain for daytime aswell as after work on the couch.Its tasty and gives me a clear high with a slight body buzz that creeps up after I feel it mostly in my head.Starts off behind my eyes,feeling relaxed and then moves slowly into my body.
a........r
January 5, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
Very calming & keeps you on point. Keeps your mind going!