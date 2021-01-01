Sweet Pea reviews
Sweet Pea effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
50% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
