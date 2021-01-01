Loading…

Sweet Pea

HybridTHC 19%CBG 2%
Dominant Terpene: Myrcene
Happy
Euphoric
Uplifted
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 3 reviews

Sweet Pea is an indica-dominant marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sweet Pea - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Sweet Pea effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

2 people reported 29 effects
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
50% of people say it helps with dizzy
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
50% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
50% of people say it helps with lack of appetite

Sweet Pea reviews3

