ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Sweet Skunk
  4. Reviews

Sweet Skunk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet Skunk.

Reviews

13

Avatar for hagseitz
Member since 2018
Made me feel a little energized, with a nice happy glow.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyHungryTalkativeTingly
Avatar for Brando420024
Member since 2018
4/5 start strain had a headache and backache smoked a joint and felt great about 15 minutes later
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeUplifted
Avatar for Paulie_own_ny
Member since 2019
Great smell, great taste, great 1st auto to grow. I got 90-100 grams indoor 600w LEDs per plant.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Rosey_redhead
Member since 2018
Ooooo Ok so my tolerance went up with weed and I was struggling but I’m good now
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Talkative
write a review

Photos

Avatar for Pikaprincess
Member since 2018
this strain is perfect for cluster headaches!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ifunes80
Member since 2017
I love it.... it's a mind and body tingling feeling definitely feel the sativa energy. My wake and bake is on point today
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Energetic
Avatar for canadian88
Member since 2017
Crazy head high will hit like a train at times. Will have you planted in the chair but not so much your useless. Amazing sweet citrus smell of the bud the smoke flavour i notice tends to be a sweet earthy taste to me would recommend!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricTingly
Avatar for pisellove
Member since 2018
great strain for flavour and high no paranoia what so ever and easy to grow , great beguinner strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedHappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted