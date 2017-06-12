Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Crazy head high will hit like a train at times. Will have you planted in the chair but not so much your useless. Amazing sweet citrus smell of the bud the smoke flavour i notice tends to be a sweet earthy taste to me would recommend!!!!