  3. Sweet Skunk
Sweet Skunk

Sweet Skunk

Sweet Skunk is the supposed cross of Northern Lights and Skunk. This pairing of opposites creates a potent hybrid strain with a strong cerebral bent while offering mid-level body effects. The aroma is a mixture of pine, spice, citrus, and a chemically aftertaste that speaks to the strain’s name. Due to the Sweet Skunk’s powerful head high, consumers of all experience levels should mind their dosage.    

Lineage

First strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Second strain parent
Northern Lights
parent
Strain
Sweet Skunk
Strain child
Strange Brew
child

