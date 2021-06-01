Wow! Purchased Sweet Tarts (hybrid, 50/50) 21% THC from Gage Adrian. The taste is definitely sour but not bitter. Definitely describe it to taste like a berry sweet tart! Pretty impressive! The effects hit fast as shit in both the head and the body equally. 50/50 right on! Eyes look and feel very squinty. The gigs hit hard pretty fast too. Very happy and uplifting but still very relaxed! Everything is funny. Listening to some Ludacris. I can focus but I think it can turn easily to distracted. Otherwise, I can function pretty well. Definitely glad I bought as much as I did! Be good to save for those days that you just need to let go of the shit day. If you see this, try it! You won't be disappointed if you get it from Gage!