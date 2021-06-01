Sweet Tart reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sweet Tart.

Sweet Tart strain effects

Reported by 38 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Euphoric

Sweet Tart strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    27% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression

June 1, 2021
This one was powerful enough for me to sit the homies fullsize pitbull on my lap and have him watch me make a Leafly account for this. to my surprise he sits there like a child, very calm. There were 3 of us, it was 1 gram of Sweet tart budder wax. our lungs proceeded to get folded by the wax. we couldn't breathe. I loudly exclaimed, "MAY THE GODS HAVE MERCY ON THY LUNGS!" That shit pretty powerful. I give it 14 out of 17 fortnite burgers.
27 people found this helpful
March 21, 2021
Wow! Purchased Sweet Tarts (hybrid, 50/50) 21% THC from Gage Adrian. The taste is definitely sour but not bitter. Definitely describe it to taste like a berry sweet tart! Pretty impressive! The effects hit fast as shit in both the head and the body equally. 50/50 right on! Eyes look and feel very squinty. The gigs hit hard pretty fast too. Very happy and uplifting but still very relaxed! Everything is funny. Listening to some Ludacris. I can focus but I think it can turn easily to distracted. Otherwise, I can function pretty well. Definitely glad I bought as much as I did! Be good to save for those days that you just need to let go of the shit day. If you see this, try it! You won't be disappointed if you get it from Gage!
14 people found this helpful
June 13, 2021
This one was really nice actually. The second we smoked, it instantly felt like the weight of adulthood was lifted off our shoulders. Stress and anxiety melted away and I felt care-free like a kid again. It was very enjoyable and could even be used to help treat PTSD and anxiety disorders.
11 people found this helpful
May 2, 2023
Grabbed an 8th on Sweet Tarts yesterday from AYR in Eatontown NJ, yo this is some straight 🔥! Has it all, bag appeal, smell, taste & smokes unbelievably well. THC content was like 25.31 % too which I’m a big fan of. When you break it up it’s got a fruity yet skunky smell. Gage came through with this one. Definitely my favorite bud on the menu. Get this ASAP if you can.
4 people found this helpful
March 8, 2023
tried it and coming from an avid smoker the smooth burn and inhale makes it easy to smoke and will leave you feeling great. one of my favorites so far.
1 person found this helpful
July 9, 2022
As a medical patient, I love it! I got some beautiful live diamonds. They were some decent sized rocks, glazed over just like my eyes. I smoked em using my egg rig from freeze pipe plus e-nail. They smelled lovely, tasted lovely, and felt lovely. Not harsh at all and pretty potent. I suggest you start small, you can always smoke more. Flame on!
1 person found this helpful
May 8, 2022
a very nice smoke all around. left me feeling relaxed and uplifted. had energy to do thing and heavy enough to put you sleep.
1 person found this helpful
July 11, 2023
The sweet tarts I tried was from community the lower cost option from parent hashmaker Kayla this gram was $34 otd very reasonable it was a cold cure rosin it was very terpy the smell was like a cross of papaya and amarelo very sweet and fruity with that mango meatiness overall a great choice
1 person found this helpful

