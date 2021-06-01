Sweet Tart
Sweet Tart is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani, Purple Thai, and ATF. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that instantly relax the consumer into a state of euphoria. Sweet Tart melts away stress while allowing your mind to fly high. In small doses, you can maintain a steady feeling of euphoria. In large doses, this strain will envelope you into a happy and sedated state. Sweet Tart features an earthy flavor profile with mild hints of berries and spice. Medical marijuana patients choose Sweet Tart to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, chronic pain, and appetite loss. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Sweet Tart strain effects
Sweet Tart strain helps with
- 45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Stress
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
According to growers, this strain comes in tall and curly green foliate with lime green accents. Sweet Tart was originally bred by Twisty Seeds.