HybridTHC 24%CBG 1%

Sweet Tart

Sweet Tart is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani, Purple Thai, and ATF. This strain produces quick-hitting effects that instantly relax the consumer into a state of euphoria. Sweet Tart melts away stress while allowing your mind to fly high. In small doses, you can maintain a steady feeling of euphoria. In large doses, this strain will envelope you into a happy and sedated state. Sweet Tart features an earthy flavor profile with mild hints of berries and spice. Medical marijuana patients choose Sweet Tart to help relieve symptoms associated with nausea, chronic pain, and appetite loss. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Sweet Tart strain effects

Reported by 38 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Euphoric

Sweet Tart strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    45% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    27% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    18% of people say it helps with Depression
Sweet Tart strain reviews38

June 1, 2021
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
This one was powerful enough for me to sit the homies fullsize pitbull on my lap and have him watch me make a Leafly account for this. to my surprise he sits there like a child, very calm. There were 3 of us, it was 1 gram of Sweet tart budder wax. our lungs proceeded to get folded by the wax. we couldn't breathe. I loudly exclaimed, "MAY THE GODS HAVE MERCY ON THY LUNGS!" That shit pretty powerful. I give it 14 out of 17 fortnite burgers.
27 people found this helpful
March 21, 2021
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Wow! Purchased Sweet Tarts (hybrid, 50/50) 21% THC from Gage Adrian. The taste is definitely sour but not bitter. Definitely describe it to taste like a berry sweet tart! Pretty impressive! The effects hit fast as shit in both the head and the body equally. 50/50 right on! Eyes look and feel very squinty. The gigs hit hard pretty fast too. Very happy and uplifting but still very relaxed! Everything is funny. Listening to some Ludacris. I can focus but I think it can turn easily to distracted. Otherwise, I can function pretty well. Definitely glad I bought as much as I did! Be good to save for those days that you just need to let go of the shit day. If you see this, try it! You won't be disappointed if you get it from Gage!
14 people found this helpful
June 13, 2021
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
This one was really nice actually. The second we smoked, it instantly felt like the weight of adulthood was lifted off our shoulders. Stress and anxiety melted away and I felt care-free like a kid again. It was very enjoyable and could even be used to help treat PTSD and anxiety disorders.
11 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Sweet Tart strain genetics

Sweet Tart grow information

According to growers, this strain comes in tall and curly green foliate with lime green accents. Sweet Tart was originally bred by Twisty Seeds.