Hybrid

Sweet Wife

No effects reported
Sweet Wife is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Trilogene Seeds made by crossing Sweet Grass with The Wife. This strain has an aroma that smells like lemon, cheese, and funk. Sweet Wife lingers in your nostrils with soft and pleasant notes of pepper and garlic. The taste is spicy with a peppery exhale. Growers say Sweet Wife has uniform buds that have lime green accents and orange hairs.

