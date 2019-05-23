We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
I must've gotten a hella indica leaning pheno, cause the 8th I copped was one of the strongest nighttime meds I've found in recent memory. Dense and sticky, compact light green to purple nugs coated in trichs, nose is musty, slightly piney and vaguely sweet. smoke is musty earthy pine, and hits very...
I’m very impressed. I love the floating head feel, makes me very happy and motivated to do things. All while feeling very relaxed. This would be great for social events. Pleasant smell and taste. This is taking in the top 5 right now.