Reviews

15

Avatar for BlueBerry_Banana
Member since 2017
This strain is the bomb 💣 definitely one for the books.
Avatar for Upstylo
Member since 2019
I love the inhale/exhale taste... This stuff was a perfect mixed.... Couldnt pick up on any one strain but came together well.... High was out of this earth!!!!
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for xblackrobx
Member since 2015
I must've gotten a hella indica leaning pheno, cause the 8th I copped was one of the strongest nighttime meds I've found in recent memory. Dense and sticky, compact light green to purple nugs coated in trichs, nose is musty, slightly piney and vaguely sweet. smoke is musty earthy pine, and hits very...
Avatar for THCyoulater666
Member since 2018
Its a big "see ya later" strain a pump-a-bump, friend and companion for sunny days, warm hikes and love making on a blanket in nature !!
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for maddox122413
Member since 2016
Bought an 1/8 of this. It was very mellow, virtually no negative side effects. Euphoric and relaxing, good strain if your looking to just chill.
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for Chefpool710
Member since 2018
Had some by Culta. It was fantastic, great pick me up, excellent for fatigue and depression
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for WufgangDeSade
Member since 2018
I’m very impressed. I love the floating head feel, makes me very happy and motivated to do things. All while feeling very relaxed. This would be great for social events. Pleasant smell and taste. This is taking in the top 5 right now.
EnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for costaricart
Member since 2016
Tasty and worthy, nice body n mind buzz, ok for day time activity
EnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted