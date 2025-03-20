Swiss Cheese
Swiss Cheese
Swc
Hybrid
Energetic
Hungry
Uplifted
Cheese
Orange
Sweet
Swiss Cheese effects are mostly energizing.
Swiss Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Swiss Cheese - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
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Swiss Cheese strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Swiss Cheese strain helps with
- 57% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Depression
- 28% of people say it helps with Pain
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Similar to Swiss Cheese near Ashburn, VA
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Swiss Cheese strain reviews(10)
Read all reviews
s........z
March 20, 2025
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
Dry eyes
🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀🧀
o........4
December 23, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Tingly
This is the best cannabis strain i ever smoked and i smoked more than 150 strains. This strain is so special its well hidden and not even popular like diesel and cookie strains. Its hidden for a reason. Aroma is so complex its incredible. You lose your mind how amazing it is when you smell these nugs...
j........7
March 28, 2021
From the first touch, the fingers are aroused by these dense, yet fluffy buds. A thick green shrubbery with an intriguing yellow accent visible on the outer leaves. Close inspection reveals an evironment contaminated with crystals. The smell leaves one weak at the knees. An overwhelmingly pungent aroma brings a longing for another whiff - a clear cheesy note is detectable amongst a background of indescribable nasal pleasure. Smoking is incredibly satisfying as the taste is light and not likely to offend your throat. Fruity and cheesy flavours are prevalent. Truly a magnificent choice for a mature smoking palatte. The high brings immense relaxation as well as a sense of well-being. The high potency nature of the strain means that it provides delightful sensations on every puff or pull. All around a strong choice for an experience smoker.