We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Swiss Gold.
Reviews
16
Kaseyjoe
Member since 2018
High CBD strain, leans towards a sativa. Great for pain relief. Day time use preferred! Very light head high, no body high for me. Great for people who are looking for CBD benefit and or who don’t tolerate the effects of THC dominant strains.
Magnificent smell and taste, great for muscle spasms. I have back problems and this strain fits the bill! Love it!
The taste is really something to be savoured. Roll a nice blunt of this stuff and relax!
Left me relaxed and stress free. Took a little bit to hit but once it did very relaxed. I could feel the stress melt away. Hinted at the head high (THC) but was quickly dowsed out by the CBD. Great for those who want CBD and THC all in one.
After 2 small hits I felt relief in all symptoms of OCD/Depression, brings a eurphoric, clear-headed, stree-free high along with a numbing and light feeling body buzz, pain-free for hours.. Great replacement for xanax or any anti-psychotic medication.