Avatar for Kaseyjoe
Member since 2018
High CBD strain, leans towards a sativa. Great for pain relief. Day time use preferred! Very light head high, no body high for me. Great for people who are looking for CBD benefit and or who don’t tolerate the effects of THC dominant strains.
Focused
Avatar for metzgerjones
Member since 2014
One of the Best CBD strains I've tried for Depression. Not too Sedating, Not too Energizing.
FocusedHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for RIPFXR
Member since 2016
Magnificent smell and taste, great for muscle spasms. I have back problems and this strain fits the bill! Love it! The taste is really something to be savoured. Roll a nice blunt of this stuff and relax!
Avatar for THISISWEEDDUDE
Member since 2016
Purchased under the name, Swiss Tsu. THIS IS WEED, DUDE!
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for living_PNWlife
Member since 2016
Left me relaxed and stress free. Took a little bit to hit but once it did very relaxed. I could feel the stress melt away. Hinted at the head high (THC) but was quickly dowsed out by the CBD. Great for those who want CBD and THC all in one.
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for mikeyboii09
Member since 2015
this strain fucked me up
GigglyHappyUplifted
Avatar for KushGoddess26
Member since 2015
Not better than Heisenberg, but I love how fast the effects happen. Smooth all the way!
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for surfCA
Member since 2015
After 2 small hits I felt relief in all symptoms of OCD/Depression, brings a eurphoric, clear-headed, stree-free high along with a numbing and light feeling body buzz, pain-free for hours.. Great replacement for xanax or any anti-psychotic medication.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy