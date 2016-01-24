ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Swiss Gold
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Swiss Gold

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Sativa

4.6 16 reviews

Swiss Gold

Swiss Gold

Swiss Gold is a high-CBD strain from Northern California that is typically classified as a sativa and was bred by the late Lawrence Ringo. Ringo describes the structure of the strain as “pure indica, short and fat.” Swiss Gold regularly tests with CBD:THC ratios of 2:1, and carries an earthy aroma of fresh citrus. The relaxing effects reduce pain and stress while stimulating the appetite, and eventually cradle you to sleep

Strain spotlight

Reviews

16

write a review

Find Swiss Gold nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Swiss Gold nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Swiss Gold
User uploaded image of Swiss Gold
User uploaded image of Swiss Gold

Lineage

Strain
Swiss Gold
First strain child
Swiss Tsunami
child
Second strain child
Treasure Island
child

Products with Swiss Gold

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Swiss Gold nearby.