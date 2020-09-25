ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
T. Sage reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain T. Sage.

T. Sage effects

1 people reported 3 effects
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety

No Reviews

