T. Sage is a sedative hybrid that keeps your body relaxed and puts a big smile on your face. Combining the best qualities of its parents, you’ll get heavy sedation from the Afghani genetics as well as euphoric feelings from Big Sur Holy Weed. Needless to say, this is not the strain you want to get stuff done. However, if you are trying to relax or find relief from aches and pains, this is definitely the strain for you. Like many strains with a strong smell of pepper and sweetness, T. Sage is felt mostly in the body and encourages you to sink deeper and deeper into the couch. This strain is not going to blow you away with a high THC number, but when it comes to effects, it will provide a nice long on-ramp and off-ramp, perfect for a gentle takeoff to sleep. T. Sage can make a great addition to your nighttime routine.