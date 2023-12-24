Tagalongz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tagalongz.
Tagalongz strain effects
Tagalongz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
L........a
December 24, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
One of my favorite strains, gives a leveled body/head high, and tastes amazing. Its potent too so its great for pain and stress relief!
2........e
March 8, 2024
Relaxed
Uplifted
End of the day, pack a fat bowl. Super relaxed. Super feeling good. I was pretty stressed and anxious. But now I feel really good. I put three stars because I don’t really like the flavor or the smell or how they look. And all three of those things play a deep roll in how I enjoy my weed weird. weirdly.
c........e
May 19, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Happy
I’m vibing so much, laughing to myself, hearing every single bird and bug outside it’s honestly deafening and I’m in the burbs. Felt creative enough to post my first review on here ✌🏼 I feel like I’m in a scene in a movie
F........2
Yesterday
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I have panic disorder and usually have to be careful with hybrids. This was a 5 star for me. Unfortunately, hubby experienced extreme paranoia so it’s a no go for us.
j........2
June 12, 2024
Euphoric
Tingly
slightly harsh on the throat hit but a nice smoke
D........t
June 13, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Helps with motivation. Helps very well for radiculopathy. I had spine surgery and it brought the pain down from a 9 to a 3 easily. Would recommend for pain and depression for sure.