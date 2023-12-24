Tagalongz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tagalongz.

Tagalongz strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

Tagalongz strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress

December 24, 2023
One of my favorite strains, gives a leveled body/head high, and tastes amazing. Its potent too so its great for pain and stress relief!
6 people found this helpful
March 8, 2024
End of the day, pack a fat bowl. Super relaxed. Super feeling good. I was pretty stressed and anxious. But now I feel really good. I put three stars because I don’t really like the flavor or the smell or how they look. And all three of those things play a deep roll in how I enjoy my weed weird. weirdly.
3 people found this helpful
May 19, 2024
I’m vibing so much, laughing to myself, hearing every single bird and bug outside it’s honestly deafening and I’m in the burbs. Felt creative enough to post my first review on here ✌🏼 I feel like I’m in a scene in a movie
1 person found this helpful
Yesterday
I have panic disorder and usually have to be careful with hybrids. This was a 5 star for me. Unfortunately, hubby experienced extreme paranoia so it’s a no go for us.
June 12, 2024
slightly harsh on the throat hit but a nice smoke
June 13, 2024
Helps with motivation. Helps very well for radiculopathy. I had spine surgery and it brought the pain down from a 9 to a 3 easily. Would recommend for pain and depression for sure.

