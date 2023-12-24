stock photo similar to Tagalongz
Hybrid

Tagalongz

Tagalongz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Peanut Butter and Oreoz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tagalongz is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, the average price of Tagalongz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Tagalongz’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tagalongz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


Tagalongz strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Tagalongz strain helps with

  • Lack of appetite
    25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Pain
    25% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    25% of people say it helps with Stress
Tagalongz strain reviews9

December 24, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
One of my favorite strains, gives a leveled body/head high, and tastes amazing. Its potent too so its great for pain and stress relief!
6 people found this helpful
March 8, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Uplifted
End of the day, pack a fat bowl. Super relaxed. Super feeling good. I was pretty stressed and anxious. But now I feel really good. I put three stars because I don’t really like the flavor or the smell or how they look. And all three of those things play a deep roll in how I enjoy my weed weird. weirdly.
3 people found this helpful
May 19, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I’m vibing so much, laughing to myself, hearing every single bird and bug outside it’s honestly deafening and I’m in the burbs. Felt creative enough to post my first review on here ✌🏼 I feel like I’m in a scene in a movie
1 person found this helpful
Strain spotlight