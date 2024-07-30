Tahoe Brunch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tahoe Brunch.

write a review

Tahoe Brunch strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Tahoe Brunch strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    20% of people say it helps with Fatigue

Tahoe Brunch reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
July 30, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Tried on a whim, as it’s a strain I haven’t had before. These Bright dense frosty right down the middle of the road hybrid buds have a nice smell and flavor combination with pine, citrus, sweet, and a bit peppery. The taste, reminds me of a sweet peppery mimosa. Effects were heavy and felt right away. It’s the middle of the day, and I am relaxed, yet energized and focused .
2 people found this helpful
November 3, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Smoking it has a real smooth taste to it with a hint of sweet after taste. I use a raw cone so was different and it does put you in a good mood.
1 person found this helpful
October 5, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Just Got a 3.5 of Tahoe Brunch from Nirvana Dispensaries (Shout out to Them) I'm Smoking As I Type This . I love it 5 stars W.O.L.F L.Y.F.E Or NO LYFE
1 person found this helpful
May 26, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Nice and light strain- made me sleepy but not dead to the world - super tasty and citrusy. I love this as a wake and bake flavor wise and the way it hits in a bowl

Buy strains with similar effects to Tahoe Brunch

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...