Tried on a whim, as it’s a strain I haven’t had before. These Bright dense frosty right down the middle of the road hybrid buds have a nice smell and flavor combination with pine, citrus, sweet, and a bit peppery. The taste, reminds me of a sweet peppery mimosa. Effects were heavy and felt right away. It’s the middle of the day, and I am relaxed, yet energized and focused .