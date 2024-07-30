Tahoe Brunch reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tahoe Brunch.
Tahoe Brunch strain effects
Tahoe Brunch reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
j........3
July 30, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
Tried on a whim, as it’s a strain I haven’t had before. These Bright dense frosty right down the middle of the road hybrid buds have a nice smell and flavor combination with pine, citrus, sweet, and a bit peppery. The taste, reminds me of a sweet peppery mimosa. Effects were heavy and felt right away. It’s the middle of the day, and I am relaxed, yet energized and focused .
t........r
November 3, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Smoking it has a real smooth taste to it with a hint of sweet after taste. I use a raw cone so was different and it does put you in a good mood.
w........4
October 5, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Just Got a 3.5 of Tahoe Brunch from Nirvana Dispensaries (Shout out to Them) I'm Smoking As I Type This . I love it 5 stars W.O.L.F L.Y.F.E Or NO LYFE
k........5
May 26, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Nice and light strain- made me sleepy but not dead to the world - super tasty and citrusy. I love this as a wake and bake flavor wise and the way it hits in a bowl