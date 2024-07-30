Tahoe Brunch
Tahoe Brunch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Tahoe Cookies and Mimosa V6. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tahoe Brunch is a unique and well-balanced strain that offers a delightful combination of effects and flavors. Tahoe Brunch typically contains around 20-24% THC, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a potent and versatile strain. Tahoe Brunch's effects make it an ideal companion for unwinding after a long day and enhancing social experiences. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tahoe Brunch when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and insomnia, as it provides soothing relief and helps promote relaxation. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Tahoe Brunch features flavors like citrus, earthy, and pine, creating a well-rounded and pleasing taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and adds to its earthy aroma. The average price of Tahoe Brunch typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking a balanced and enjoyable cannabis strain. Tahoe Brunch is a versatile and flavorful hybrid strain that caters to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tahoe Brunch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Tahoe BrunchOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Tahoe Brunch strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Tahoe Brunch products near you
Similar to Tahoe Brunch near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—