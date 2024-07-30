stock photo similar to Tahoe Brunch
HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%

Tahoe Brunch

Tahoe Brunch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between White Tahoe Cookies and Mimosa V6. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Tahoe Brunch is a unique and well-balanced strain that offers a delightful combination of effects and flavors. Tahoe Brunch typically contains around 20-24% THC, making it an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who appreciate a potent and versatile strain. Tahoe Brunch's effects make it an ideal companion for unwinding after a long day and enhancing social experiences. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tahoe Brunch when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, anxiety, and insomnia, as it provides soothing relief and helps promote relaxation. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Tahoe Brunch features flavors like citrus, earthy, and pine, creating a well-rounded and pleasing taste profile. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its relaxing effects and adds to its earthy aroma. The average price of Tahoe Brunch typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram, offering a reasonably priced option for those seeking a balanced and enjoyable cannabis strain. Tahoe Brunch is a versatile and flavorful hybrid strain that caters to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tahoe Brunch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Tahoe Brunch strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Tahoe Brunch strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    20% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Tahoe Brunch strain reviews5

July 30, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Tried on a whim, as it’s a strain I haven’t had before. These Bright dense frosty right down the middle of the road hybrid buds have a nice smell and flavor combination with pine, citrus, sweet, and a bit peppery. The taste, reminds me of a sweet peppery mimosa. Effects were heavy and felt right away. It’s the middle of the day, and I am relaxed, yet energized and focused .
November 3, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Tingly
Smoking it has a real smooth taste to it with a hint of sweet after taste. I use a raw cone so was different and it does put you in a good mood.
October 5, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Just Got a 3.5 of Tahoe Brunch from Nirvana Dispensaries (Shout out to Them) I'm Smoking As I Type This . I love it 5 stars W.O.L.F L.Y.F.E Or NO LYFE
