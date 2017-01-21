Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This was a surprising turn from your everyday sativa. Starting off with a sweet and mellow flavor with a tart, almost tangy aftertone, Champagne hits with a rush of tingles at the fingertips before it begins to even out with a relaxed body and a chatty, energetic head. Perfect for an afternoon out o...
This strain is very unique. Upon exhaling the first hit, you are left with a taste of sour earth, with a touch of floral and pine. The smell has similar traits, but has a sharp hint of cheese also. A good weekend strain; the energy that is given from this sativa hybrid is not too dominant but enough...