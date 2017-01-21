Tahoe Hydro Champagne is a complex sativa-dominant hybrid that challenges the palate while going easy on the body. With a refined melange of fruit, cheese, and floral undertones, this strain opens up like aged spirits and caresses the body with soothing effects. It is ideal for social gatherings, lending a conversational clarity to the mind and comforting relaxation to the body. Tahoe Hydro Champagne is a Jesus OG phenotype cultivated by Tahoe Hydroponic Company.
