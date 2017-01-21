ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Tahoe Hydro Champagne is a complex sativa-dominant hybrid that challenges the palate while going easy on the body. With a refined melange of fruit, cheese, and floral undertones, this strain opens up like aged spirits and caresses the body with soothing effects. It is ideal for social gatherings, lending a conversational clarity to the mind and comforting relaxation to the body. Tahoe Hydro Champagne is a Jesus OG phenotype cultivated by Tahoe Hydroponic Company. 

Avatar for kendo10k
Member since 2016
This strain is very unique. Upon exhaling the first hit, you are left with a taste of sour earth, with a touch of floral and pine. The smell has similar traits, but has a sharp hint of cheese also. A good weekend strain; the energy that is given from this sativa hybrid is not too dominant but enough...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for PoeticRevenge
Member since 2017
This was a surprising turn from your everyday sativa. Starting off with a sweet and mellow flavor with a tart, almost tangy aftertone, Champagne hits with a rush of tingles at the fingertips before it begins to even out with a relaxed body and a chatty, energetic head. Perfect for an afternoon out o...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 25yearvet
Member since 2018
Good flavor and potency. Great looking and good uplifting buzz. Fancy and fine.
CreativeEuphoricHungryUplifted
Lineage

Jesus OG
Tahoe Hydro Champagne