Avatar for Kyreerhone
Member since 2018
Literally got blasted into space with euphoria.felt like I got abducted by aliens
Avatar for Kiz_Walifa
Member since 2018
Not cultivated correctly according to Rawl. Still leveled out my drunkenss like magic. Shit is good. I’ll lyk more tomorrow when I smoke t when I’m not wasted. Also a special connection cuz it gave the best night of my life
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for lawofsin
Member since 2014
This strain had a bitter flavor that was very earthy with a touch of pine. The effects were lightly indica seeming. I personally was not a fan of the taste as it reminded me of grass or lettuce. The effects were very subtle in my opinion. Not my favorite, I’ll stick to Tahoe OG next time.
EuphoricHappyHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for vegascouple2011
Member since 2017
Please come back to the Vegas market! I feel like a million dollars when I smoke this strain. Just puts you in the perfect place mentally.
Avatar for peegreen
Member since 2017
Keeping this a 5 star strain. Best buzz in a few weeks, tastes great hits hard and fast. Mine came in a concentrate, great expansion.
Euphoric
Avatar for goodjuju4me
Member since 2017
So far my favorite, next to GDP. Whenever I want to get my home cleaned I smoke this one. Good smooth, kinda creep up on you high. I would say helps with creativity.
Avatar for Nevada71
Member since 2015
My favorite strain from Tahoe hydroponic company! Smooth hard hitting indica dominated hybrid! Good for pain and stress (ptsd). But all bs aside it's a great high!! Good medicine and good smoke
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for tinabanana
Member since 2016
Crack me the hell up when chilling with friends and making constant jokes. Found myself pretty energetic and comfortable, the munchies game was real.
