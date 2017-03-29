We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Not cultivated correctly according to Rawl. Still leveled out my drunkenss like magic. Shit is good. I’ll lyk more tomorrow when I smoke t when I’m not wasted. Also a special connection cuz it gave the best night of my life
This strain had a bitter flavor that was very earthy with a touch of pine. The effects were lightly indica seeming. I personally was not a fan of the taste as it reminded me of grass or lettuce. The effects were very subtle in my opinion. Not my favorite, I’ll stick to Tahoe OG next time.