Tahquitz, named after the 3 of us retuning from Vietnam in 1968 loaded with seed from Cambodia, N. Vietnam and ALL employed at Forest Service Lookout, Tahquitz Peak, 8828' and Vista Grande fire crew......Geno did a 2nd Army Ranger tour in 1969 to Canal Zone and brought seeds back from Colombia, Panama and Afghanistan and all were grown summer of 70 on Southern California's Desert Divide at 4500' and Thomas mountian at 6200'; the best cross were the Asian x Canal Zone (early Haze??) for hallucinatory effects and Canal Zone x Afghani (sweet Skunk????) fot lightness and joy!.....Leafly did have a video of Skunk #1, but got the genetics mixed.......both strains have been tested by WERC industries at approx 11% THC and 2% CBD......and these iare70's seeds.........the Asian was not preferred as flowering was 14 wks and Idyllwild has early frost......only the Vietnam Vet's have seed and only grow every 10 yrs and keep a steady seed supply just hidden away.....HT mag has a cnetrefold of Tahquitz Peak Lookout in February of 2013........it's bright pink-pistil and sharply serrated 9-13 leaflet are the dead ringers.....ps...we donate seed to all Vet's at San Bernardino Kushstock's...