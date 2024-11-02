Tahquitz
aka Tahquitz OG
Tahquitz
Tqz
Hybrid
Energetic
Creative
Uplifted
Apple
Earthy
Flowery
Tahquitz effects are mostly energizing.
Tahquitz strain effects
Tahquitz strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Arthritis
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Tahquitz strain reviews(5)
l........h
November 2, 2024
Creative
Focused
4........2
January 28, 2022
Creative
Energetic
j........e
September 28, 2022
Creative
Focused
Tingly