Tahquitz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tahquitz.
Tahquitz strain effects
Tahquitz strain helps with
- 40% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Arthritis
Tahquitz reviews
l........h
November 2, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
Tahquitz, named after the 3 of us retuning from Vietnam in 1968 loaded with seed from Cambodia, N. Vietnam and ALL employed at Forest Service Lookout, Tahquitz Peak, 8828' and Vista Grande fire crew......Geno did a 2nd Army Ranger tour in 1969 to Canal Zone and brought seeds back from Colombia, Panama and Afghanistan and all were grown summer of 70 on Southern California's Desert Divide at 4500' and Thomas mountian at 6200'; the best cross were the Asian x Canal Zone (early Haze??) for hallucinatory effects and Canal Zone x Afghani (sweet Skunk????) fot lightness and joy!.....Leafly did have a video of Skunk #1, but got the genetics mixed.......both strains have been tested by WERC industries at approx 11% THC and 2% CBD......and these iare70's seeds.........the Asian was not preferred as flowering was 14 wks and Idyllwild has early frost......only the Vietnam Vet's have seed and only grow every 10 yrs and keep a steady seed supply just hidden away.....HT mag has a cnetrefold of Tahquitz Peak Lookout in February of 2013........it's bright pink-pistil and sharply serrated 9-13 leaflet are the dead ringers.....ps...we donate seed to all Vet's at San Bernardino Kushstock's...
j........e
September 28, 2022
Creative
Focused
Tingly
Uplifted
Extremely heady and top-notch limonene flavor and scent, for this sativa-dominant hybrid. Everyone's first sniff of the flowers immediately finds the extreme citrus tones. Average quantity during harvest is enhanced in weight by outdoor grows. Roughly a 56-64 day window for harvest. Bigger plants go longer. Really responds well to heat, so growers should not use an LED rig unless you live in Tempe, or Las Vegas. Colder temperatures make this plant's stalks turn dark pink/purple and the flavor only alters slightly then. Extremely unique flavor and smell. Look up the Legend of Taquitz: the Native American Chief whose presence is still recounted centuries later in Idyllwild, California; the roundabout terrestrial source for this strain. If you find this plant or flower: consider yourself lucky.
4........2
January 28, 2022
Creative
Energetic
I bred it , years ago. Pe-98 bubba x (og x blue dream) . I feminized the Bubba and hit the hybrid OG x Blue Dream. Produces real well indoor or outdoors. Indoors:10 weeks and well worth the wait! Outdoors im in Socal about 4000ft i harvest the Tahquitz every year on Oct. 23-26. Great yield, complex terps the predominant one being Terpinolene, found in apples. The effect , my favorite part- comes on fast and strong, the lingering effect is a creative one, ive always had a better time doing whatever im doing with Tahquitz OG. Thanks, johnny N. A few of my strains: Tahquitz OG Gorilla Cookies Sherbet Cookies Baked Bellatrix…
A........y
January 6, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Great talkative euphoric high, tried this strain in a tablet form.
S........x
July 31, 2021
Happy
Relaxed
Nice clean taste Nice head high with overall calming effect Nice for the end of a long week