Tangelo Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangelo Kush.

Reviews

10

Avatar for dasoulfoo
Member since 2017
Not very vibrant with a green color but it does have good flavor specially when you start coughing up a lung which is a bit bittersweet but after you stop doing that, Its citrusy lingering taste can be felt in the back of your throat which is pretty pleasant as you feel yourself getting Higher. The ...
Avatar for dasoulfoo
Member since 2017
Good flavor mild high
Avatar for KeatonJJ
Member since 2015
Super high trichome count. Honestly one of the most citrus flavours I have had. Lovely orange hairs and a great colour (green with flecks of dark green/purple). The effects were slightly slumped with a lot of laughs consistent high for a few hours. Would be good for insomnia or depression as it it u...
FocusedGigglyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for rluna110
Member since 2016
HOLY FUCK THIS TASTES SO FUCKEN AMAZING
Avatar for LameEnd
Member since 2016
Smells just like grapefruit. Felt a little less tired and wasn't too high.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for emhays
Member since 2014
took 2 rips of this strain and got really high super potent couldn't stop laughing made me feel like old times dizzy when I sat down tho
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for YoungBuckets
Member since 2015
The nugs were large, dense, and citrusy, similar to sour diesel. The taste on the exhale was very fruity and pleasing. Very potent as well! Tons of orange hairs, lovely smell. Very surprised with this strain!
HungryRelaxedSleepy