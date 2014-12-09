ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
A tangelo is a hybrid fruit that crosses the sweetness of a tangerine with the size and tartness of a pomelo (or grapefruit). So, it makes sense that Tangelo Kush, a tangy citrus hybrid, would be the cannabis equivalent. Chemdawg and Bermese Kush combine their unique and flavorful properties to turn Tangelo Kush into a delicious mixture of skunky, sour citrus zest that emphasizes flavor over potency. When ground into shake the diesel lemon musk is intensified and produces a smoke that is a sweet mix of sour and earthy notes when exhaled. The effects of Tangelo Kush go straight to your head and provide a relaxing solution to anxiety, depression, and can be a great way to stimulate your appetite.

Avatar for KeatonJJ
Member since 2015
Super high trichome count. Honestly one of the most citrus flavours I have had. Lovely orange hairs and a great colour (green with flecks of dark green/purple). The effects were slightly slumped with a lot of laughs consistent high for a few hours. Would be good for insomnia or depression as it it u...
FocusedGigglyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for smokingud
Member since 2014
very Good strain I find it has a couch lock effect smells very much like a fresh peeled orange has a soft feel fluffy.
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for coop1211
Member since 2014
This strain offers pretty looking nuggets with a nice balanced aroma of almost like a plate of orange chicken from a Chinese place mixed with a heady kush smell. very citrus smell not too much on the taste tho. more earthy taste with hitns of oranges citrus and sweet. Nice high not to overwhelming b...
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for LameEnd
Member since 2016
Smells just like grapefruit. Felt a little less tired and wasn't too high.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for YoungBuckets
Member since 2015
The nugs were large, dense, and citrusy, similar to sour diesel. The taste on the exhale was very fruity and pleasing. Very potent as well! Tons of orange hairs, lovely smell. Very surprised with this strain!
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Burmese Kush
Chemdog
Tangelo Kush
Maui Citrus Punch
