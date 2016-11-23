ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for divinate
Member since 2019
Smells ridiculously good. Very sweet and extremely citrusy.
HappyUplifted
Avatar for rachelspdx
Member since 2019
Great taste! I’ve had a good experience with this one for the most part, although it can cause a bit of paranoia.
GigglyHappy
Avatar for Txoutlaw73
Member since 2018
Being a artist in my spare time, I found the high very relaxing and rich in flavor. I was very focused on my work. Id give it 👍👍.
EuphoricFocused
Avatar for ToastedPineapple80
Member since 2018
Kept focused, and laid back at the same time. I love the medical benefits. Helps with body aches and pain. Taste nice and fruity, and smooth.
CreativeFocused
Photos

User uploaded image of TangeloUser uploaded image of Tangelo
Avatar for sirgreenfinger
Member since 2018
Either rolled up or of a bong, it smokes really well and breaks out beautifully. it isnt as strong as expected but when inhaled its a calming sensation that really chills you out. for me it provides energetic high then calms you down after a few hours
Avatar for Rx420ReBirth
Member since 2017
SUNKIST ORANGE BURST as delishous flower melts away fatigue, pain, worries and overall Blah-ness for a SWAP of a mega orange focused, energeticnd adventurous inventions with the giggles here and there as your mind floats in and out of different happy thoughts w/a side of slight paranoia. The flower ...
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for grateful420goddess
Member since 2016
Amazing strain...yummy, uplifting, fun strain. I can't help but feel amazing while smoking this strain.
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for WolfcolaVP
Member since 2017
Not super heavy. Good when you still need to get stuff done. Flavourful, sticky, and smells like lemon.
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxedUplifted