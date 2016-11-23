Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Either rolled up or of a bong, it smokes really well and breaks out beautifully. it isnt as strong as expected but when inhaled its a calming sensation that really chills you out. for me it provides energetic high then calms you down after a few hours
SUNKIST ORANGE BURST as delishous flower melts away fatigue, pain, worries and overall Blah-ness for a SWAP of a mega orange focused, energeticnd adventurous inventions with the giggles here and there as your mind floats in and out of different happy thoughts w/a side of slight paranoia. The flower ...