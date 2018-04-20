ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tangie Biscotti
  4. Reviews

Tangie Biscotti reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tangie Biscotti.

Reviews

46

Avatar for LeafmanofHyrule
Member since 2019
When I first came across this bud it was in a sketchy place in Cali, but I’ve honestly never seen anything like it, if you get the chance to try this when you come across it, do.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Burningred
Member since 2019
Great body high and very nice head high. A great smell as well after being freshly ground.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for JoeyVerdusco
Member since 2019
This bud is like when you find an unknown Pokémon 🤙🏻😎starts out like some fire Diesel then knocks you back like a top indica top notch stuff right here ⛽️👍🏻💯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
write a review
Avatar for FriedCooked
Member since 2019
Starts sativa then indica. Very gassy and purple and covered in trichomes. If you know your guy has good stuff definitely pick this up, very high bag appeal.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for h7opolo
Member since 2016
first effects were euphoria, levity, pain-relief, then physical relaxation, intensified interest in activities, lucid thinking. tastes like grass, pepper, and flowers. very good medicine, potent and quick. sold as "Biscotti", i.e., the "Tangie" part of the name was omitted. makes a dream of a day ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for liqvidEVIAN
Member since 2019
This put me to sleeeeep
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy