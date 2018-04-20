Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
first effects were euphoria, levity, pain-relief, then physical relaxation, intensified interest in activities, lucid thinking. tastes like grass, pepper, and flowers.
very good medicine, potent and quick.
sold as "Biscotti", i.e., the "Tangie" part of the name was omitted.
makes a dream of a day ...