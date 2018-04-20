ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tangie Biscotti by Prūf Cultivar is a pungent cross of unknown genetics. Supposedly a mixture of Tangie and an unknown Cookies cut, Tangie Biscotti packs an alluring fragrance of fruit, flowers, and dough. This strain’s stout effects hit hard between the eyes, leaving pleasant euphoria in the mind before turning up the physical relaxation. Prūf Cultivar says the two primary terpenes in this strain are myrcene and linalool, which speak to this strain’s more sedative sensations.  

Avatar for TriPak
Member since 2017
bruh this is the overall best strain most say this is a indica but that's not til it sitting in and relaxing you. Starts off like a pure sativa and goes into indica .. This wayyyyyy better then Gelato could ever be 💯🔥💯🔥 If you see this you got to try it best A1 Gas I've had number 1 favorite
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for PURPpplEATER
Member since 2018
Just bought a gram of this to try for 420 after being recommended by staff at Green Planet in King City,OR. Holy crap am I glad I picked this up. The smell is wonderful, fruity, and very fresh. The draw is very interesting. It feels like it's going to make you cough your brains out, but then you...
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Werfelbuds420
Member since 2016
Great tasting, all around good flower. It tents to be more satvia dominate but after enough Puffs. You'll feel relaxed yet motivated to move around. One of my favorite strains of 2018. Can be found available (mostly) at Attis Trading Company in Oregon.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for drizzledizzle
Member since 2017
Easily a top 3 for me (love potion #1, Wookies). Beautiful and sticky buds. Sweet aroma of tangie and a smooth smoke. Wonderful for anxiety and relaxation. Sets in with the sativa side quickly and strongly but not overbearing after two pulls. Laughs and giggles with a spacey yet subtle haze. Then th...
ArousedEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ApothecaryIvy
Member since 2018
Biscotti was good seemed higher on the indica side.
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
