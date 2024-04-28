I bought this Tea Time in Amsterdam. It was grown in Spain. Very powerful sativa effects, so find something to do! Don't just lounge around watching movie repeats, raiding fridge etc. Find a task and you will complete it. And enjoy the experience, even at 2am. A powerful but manageable elite strain, so be prepared to pay extra. But it is no wake and bake, if such strains actually exist. More wake, activity flurry, and then siesta, like most classic strains.