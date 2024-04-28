stock photo similar to Tea Time
HybridTHC 30%
Tea Time
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:
- Helps with:
Tea Time effects are mostly energizing.
Tea Time potency is higher THC than average.
Tea Time is a hybrid cannabis strain bred and released by Wizard Trees of Los Angeles in 2023. The Wizard Trees Tea Time strain is a cross of Z x RS11, so good examples of it should have smells and tastes of tropical hard candy mixed with creamy tangy sherbert. Tea Time hits like a super-potent hybrid, good for daytime lounging, as opposed to waking and baking or going to bed. Tea Time is generally green bud with orange hairs, much like Z.
Tea Time strain effects
Tea Time strain flavors
Tea Time strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Tea Time strain reviews5
p........0
April 28, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
k........n
August 24, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
s........s
January 15, 2025
Creative
Euphoric
Focused