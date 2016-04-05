ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Tembo Kush
  4. Reviews

Tembo Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Tembo Kush.

Reviews

10

Avatar for zade99
Member since 2017
gets you high and feeling alright. both head and body high are amazing. perfect for being lazy or staying active. all around goodness and smells amazing.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for SmokeYourGirlsPantsOff
Member since 2016
When I got this bud it was called Og Mammoth but every other review and the way the sit talks about it sounds like this bud. I love this bud. Smokes you out for just a small about. And works great in a grinder. But the density is weird. I got fluffy nugs and extremely dense nugs. Would recommend th...
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for DEFIANTDWELLER
Member since 2016
I found it and it was called mammoth. I searched this site and this is what the search came up with. It sounds identical to what I have I guess the strain died out but it's nice to know that it's still out there somewhere because it worked well for me. So I don't ramble on I will get to the review ...
Avatar for jsbuck
Member since 2015
ok buzz. Lasts awhile. Moderately euphoric.
EuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for infinitely.unorthodoxed
Member since 2015
This strain provides a relaxed body with an active, focused mind. Very clear minded high followed by the classic Indica couch lock.
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Magnumb
Member since 2015
wow this strain is great. smells really good and smokes smooth. full of hairs and crystals, everyone I have let try this strain has loved it. I will be buying more. thank you Buds in pasco.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Stealth13
Member since 2013
This is some value bud I picked up and was very pleasantly surprised how lifted I got from smoking so little. Seems to smoke like a straight Sativa, sweet smelling with a nice energetic kick.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly