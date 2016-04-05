ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Tembo Kush is the second of a Signature Series by BUDS Pasco, an indoor hydroponic farm in Washington. It is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain that combines genetics from Elephant, Durban Poison, and OG Kush. Derived from the Swahili word for “elephant,” Tembo Kush is influenced by its Elephant parent’s mammoth-sized buds, yields, and THC content. Durban Poison is an African sativa known for its sweet aroma, high-flying cerebral euphoria, and functional effects that keep you feeling productive, focused, and creative. OG Kush, famous among West Coast breeders for its stress-crushing euphoria, lends Tembo Kush dreamy, happy effects that keep bad moods at bay. Tembo Kush may be potent (with a THC content that can pass 22.5%), but it allows a degree of mental clarity that can be enjoyed any time of the day.

Avatar for Stealth13
Member since 2013
This is some value bud I picked up and was very pleasantly surprised how lifted I got from smoking so little. Seems to smoke like a straight Sativa, sweet smelling with a nice energetic kick.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for Mikechronic
Member since 2014
I bought a oz of this at Seattle Tonics for $240 I was amazed by the deal I got. this stuff could be easily $300. This is some great hydro. I will be back for more i love Durban poison and I definitely get more Durban than kush in this strain.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for Magnumb
Member since 2015
wow this strain is great. smells really good and smokes smooth. full of hairs and crystals, everyone I have let try this strain has loved it. I will be buying more. thank you Buds in pasco.
EnergeticHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for SmokeYourGirlsPantsOff
Member since 2016
When I got this bud it was called Og Mammoth but every other review and the way the sit talks about it sounds like this bud. I love this bud. Smokes you out for just a small about. And works great in a grinder. But the density is weird. I got fluffy nugs and extremely dense nugs. Would recommend th...
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungrySleepy
Avatar for zade99
Member since 2017
gets you high and feeling alright. both head and body high are amazing. perfect for being lazy or staying active. all around goodness and smells amazing.
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Lineage

Durban Poison
OG Kush
Tembo Kush

