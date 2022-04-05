Tenderoni
Tenderoni effects are mostly energizing.
Tenderoni potency is higher THC than average.
Tenderoni is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, talkative, and euphoric. Tenderoni has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Tenderoni, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Pain
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
